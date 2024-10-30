Kota: Husband, in-laws booked for dowry death after woman found hanging

<p>Kota (Rajasthan): A 27-year-old woman was found hanging in a room of her house here, following which the police on Tuesday lodged a case of dowry death against her husband and in-laws, officials said.</p>.<p>On Monday afternoon, Manisha Kumari's husband Lokesh (32) informed the police that his wife had bolted the door from outside and did not respond to repeated knocking, DSP Ganga Shaya said.</p>.<p>Upon information, a police team reached the spot, broke open the door and found the woman hanging from the ceiling, Shaya said.</p>.MP schoolteacher commits suicide after rape; accused arrested.<p>The victim's family has accused Lokesh and his parents of harassing Kumari and torturing her for dowry after they got married two years ago, he added.</p>.<p>On the complaint by Kumari's parents, the police have lodged a case of dowry death against her husband and in-laws under section 80 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police officer said.</p>.<p>The police on Tuesday morning handed over the body to the woman's family members after postmortem, he added. </p>