Lok Sabha polls: Congress releases fifth list of candidates

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said it is fielding Pratibha Dhanorkar, an MLA from its sitting seat in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, which was represented by her late husband Suresh Dhanorkar.

With this, the party has announced 12 candidates in the state where it is fighting the polls in alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Suresh Dhanorkar passed away last year due to deteriorating health. This was the lone seat the Congress won in 2019 from Maharashtra.

Pratibha will be taking on Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in the Lok Sabha election.