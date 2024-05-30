Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Man awaiting murder trial dies in Barmer jail; family alleges foul play

Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh said that a judicial inquiry is being conducted into the matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 14:18 IST
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 14:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jaipur: A 34-year-old prisoner awaiting a murder trial in the state's Barmer district died in police custody after facing complications from chicken pox, an officer said on Thursday.

His family, however, alleged he was poisoned and launched a protest demanding action against the authorities.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh said that a judicial inquiry is being conducted into the matter.

According to the jail administration, Jai Singh, who was in judicial custody in connection with a murder case, died Tuesday night.

Police said Jai Singh was suffering from chicken pox and had been admitted to the jail hospital after his condition deteriorated.

His body has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Jai Singh's family members and relatives alleged that he was given poison in food. On Wednesday, they sat on a dharna outside the jail and refused to accept the body, demanding action against the jail authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 May 2024, 14:18 IST
India NewsRajasthancustodial deathBarmerprisoner

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT