Mortal remains of two soldiers killed in Doda encounter brought to Jaipur

PTI
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 09:21 IST

Jaipur: The mortal remains of two soldiers, Ajay Singh and Bijendra, who were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, were brought in a special plane here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Congress state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Army officers paid floral tributes to the martyrs after their bodies arrived at the Jaipur airport.

The mortal remains were then taken to Jhunjhunu for cremation.

Ajay Singh hailed from Bhaisawata Kalan village, while Bijendra belonged to Dumoli Kalan village in Jhunjhunu.

A 'tiranga yatra' will be taken out before the funeral.

Published 17 July 2024, 09:21 IST
