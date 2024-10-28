Pakistani woman married to Indian booked over forging papers

<p>Jaipur: A Pakistani woman living in India for close to four decades has been booked for allegedly forging Aadhaar and PAN cards to live in India, police said Monday.</p>.<p>Shazia Riyaz came to India in 1985 and married an Indian, they said.</p>.<p>"Acting on intelligence inputs, investigation was carried out and it was found that the Pakistani woman had made an Aadhaar Card, PAN card and other documents through forged means. A case has been registered against her and further investigation is on," Jaisinghpura Khor SHO Rajesh Meena said.</p>.<p>The mother of four had been living with her husband's family since 1985, he said.</p>