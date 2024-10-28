Home
Pakistani woman married to Indian booked over forging papers

'Acting on intelligence inputs, investigation was carried out... A case has been registered against her and further investigation is on,' Jaisinghpura Khor SHO Rajesh Meena said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 13:55 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 13:55 IST
