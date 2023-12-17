JOIN US
PIL in Rajasthan High Court challenges swearing-in of deputy CMs, claims post unconstitutional

Petitioner Om Prakash Solanki, a lawyer, has also sought cancellation of the appointments.
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 21:44 IST

Jaipur: A PIL was filed in the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday challenging the 'swearing-in' of Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers, claiming that the Constitution does not recognise this post.

Petitioner Om Prakash Solanki, a lawyer, has also sought cancellation of the appointments.

'Deputy chief minister post is unconstitutional and there is no such post mentioned in the Constitution of India,' he said.

On Friday, while BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as chief minister, Diya Kumari and Bairwa were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at a ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the party.

(Published 16 December 2023, 21:44 IST)
