Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for nuclear power project at Rajasthan's Mahi-Banswara on Sept 25

The power plant will house four pressurised heavy water reactors of 700 MWe capacity each and the first one will be ready in the next six and half years.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 17:16 IST
India NewsRajasthannuclear power plant

Follow us on :

Follow Us