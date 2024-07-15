Rajasthan-based Youtuber held for threatening to kill Salman Khan gets bail

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to a Youtuber held last month for allegedly threatening to kill actor Salman Khan and boasting about links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Banwarilal Gujjar, hailing from Rajasthan, was charged with criminal intimidation and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The police had said Gujjar, in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, has spoken about killing Khan and also on his links to Lawrence Bishnoi, Gold Brar and other gangsters.