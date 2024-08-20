Home
Rajasthan: BSF seizes heroin worth Rs 15 crore found in field along Indo-Pak border

The consignment was found in fields of 44 PS village falling under Sameja police station.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 09:57 IST

Jaipur: BSF troops, in a joint operation with the Rajasthan police, have recovered 3 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 15 crore being smuggled from Pakistan through a drone, an officer said on Monday.

The consignment was found in fields of 44 PS village falling under Sameja police station, they said.

"On the intervening night of Aug 19-20, 2024, #AlertBSF troops conducted a joint operation with @sgnrpolice. During the search, a packet weighing approximately 3 kg of suspected #Heroin was recovered from the open fields of #Raisinghnagar along the Indo-Pak International Border," the Border Security Force (BSF) Rajasthan tweeted.

Police said the packet was recovered from the field of Balwant Singh Raisikh. A search for the smugglers is under way.

Published 20 August 2024, 09:57 IST
