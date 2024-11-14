Home
Rajasthan bypolls: Violence erupts outside polling booth in Tonk; stones pelted at police

Hundreds of people were present at the dharna outside a polling station in which Meena earlier in the day had slapped an RAS officer engaged in election duty.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 04:38 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 04:38 IST
India NewsRajasthanViolenceBypolls

