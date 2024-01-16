Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal's 'temple runs' in line with BJP's religious push before Lok Sabha polls

Jaipur: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Jan 22, religion is the tenor of the times and the now seemingly mandatory temple run is the order of the day.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the way, visiting temples and showcasing his devout nature, his state counterparts, especially the BJP ones, are taking their cues from him. They do not want to be left behind in displaying their spiritual side publicly and have a planned temple visit on their itinerary almost everyday.

A month after he took oath on Dec 15, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has attended at least 15 Hindu-leaning religious functions, held in temples and gurudwaras. He has also listened to Bhagwad Katha.

A devotee of Giriraj Maharaj, he visited the Puchri Ka Lota temple in Goverdhan and performed puja there soon after he was sworn in. His wife and son are said to have performed the dandavaat parikrama of Goverdhan in Uttar Pradesh later.