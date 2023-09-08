Rajasthan CM Gehlot's helicopter denied permission to go to Sikar in view of G20 Summit

"Today there was a programme to go to Sangliya Peeth, Sikar, as part of the death anniversary programme of Baba Shri Khinwadas Ji Maharaj, but due to the G-20 meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, did not give permission to go to Sikar by helicopter from Udaipur due to which today I am not able to reach Sangliya Peeth," Gehlot said on 'X', formerly Twitter.