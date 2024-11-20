Home
Rajasthan fourth BJP-ruled state to make 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free

Rajasthan follows three other BJP-ruled states -- Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- in giving the tax-free status to the Vikrant Massey-starrer film, which released in theatres last week.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 09:15 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 09:15 IST
India News

