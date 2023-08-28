Rajasthan govt approves hike in minimum wages for labourers by Rs 26 per day

After the approval, an unskilled labourer will get Rs 285 per day (Rs 8,550 per month) instead of Rs 259, a semi-skilled labourer will get Rs 297 per day (Rs 8,910 per month) instead of Rs 271, a skilled labourer will get Rs 309 per day (Rs 9,270 per month) instead of Rs 283 and a highly skilled worker will get Rs 359 per day (Rs 10,770 per month) instead of Rs 333. It is noteworthy that the last increase of Rs 7 in minimum wages was implemented on July 1, 2021. According to an official statement, the state government is continuously taking important steps to provide economic and social support to workers.