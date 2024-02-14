Rajasthan HC junks plea against mandatory Surya Namaskar campaign in schools

Both the petitions claimed the move to make Surya Namaskar mandatory is "unconstitutional and violates Article 25 of the Constitution" which guarantees the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion to all citizens.

The petitions say the government order infringes on the religious freedom of citizens, guaranteed by the Constitution.

Jamiat Ulema e Hind, another organisation, has appealed to students to boycott the programme and not attend schools on February 15. They said the mandatory programme is direct interference in the religious freedom of any person.

Jamiat’s state general secretary Abdul Waheed Khatri said Hindus revere Sun as god but in Islam, there is no one else above Allah.

State education minister Madan Dilawar said all those who attend school should perform Surya Namaskar as it is yoga and is necessary for overall fitness.

"It increases the stamina and strength of our bodies through its breathing exercises. It has nothing to do with religion," he said.

According to health experts, Surya Namaskar is a complete body workout that enhances flexibility, strength, stamina, mental focus and overall fitness as it involves a series of posture and breathing exercises.