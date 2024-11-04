Home
Rajasthan: Man sentenced to death for raping, killing minor girl; his parents get 4-year jail term for involvement

The incident had happened on March 29, 2023. Kamlesh murdered the girl after raping her. He then cut her body into pieces.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 15:21 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 15:21 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanDeath sentenceRape and Murder

