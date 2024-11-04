Rajasthan: Man sentenced to death for raping, killing minor girl; his parents get 4-year jail term for involvement

<p>Jaipur: A court in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Monday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing a nine-year-old girl.</p>.<p>Judge Sanjay Kumar Bhatnagar considered the crime committed by Kamlesh Singh serious and pronounced the death sentence to him.</p>.<p>The court also sentenced four years of imprisonment to his parents -- Ram Singh and Kishan Kanwar -- for hiding their son's crime, special public prosecutor Syed Hussain said.</p>.<p>The incident had happened on March 29, 2023. Kamlesh murdered the girl after raping her. He then cut her body into pieces and later concealed the body parts at a dilapidated building, he said. </p>