Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan mine collapse: Chief vigilance officer of Hindustan Copper dies, 14 rescued

A team of 15 personnel had gone down the mine for an inspection and while returning, the cable of the cage broke due to which the cage fell down. They were stuck in a depth of around 1,875 feet.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 11:47 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 11:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jaipur: Hindustan Copper Limited's Chief Vigilance Officer Upendra Kumar Pandey died after a lift collapsed at a mine in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana, police said on Wednesday.

Fourteen others who were trapped in the mine were rescued and sent to a hospital in Jaipur for treatment, they said.

Additional Director General (ADG) Anil Paliwal said the rescue team recovered the body of Chief Vigilance Officer Pandey from the mine.

A team of 15 personnel had gone down the mine for an inspection and while returning, the cable of the cage broke due to which the cage fell down. They were stuck in a depth of around 1,875 feet.

The rescue team rescued the personnel in multiple rounds on Wednesday, police said.

A vigilance team had come from Kolkata for inspection of the mine. It was accompanied by local unit personnel during the inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2024, 11:47 IST
India NewsRajasthanAccidentMine

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT