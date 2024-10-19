Rajasthan minister acquitted in 2018 case of inciting religious hatred

<p>Kota: Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar was on Saturday acquitted by a court here in a six-year-old case of inciting religious hatred and disrupting communal peace.</p>.<p>Dilawar and ''DJ owner" Om Prakash were booked under Section 153(A)(1)(B) of the IPC and Section 125 of The Representation of People Act after a complaint was filed at Ramganjmandi police station that a song played during his rally on the nomination day in November 2018 hurt religious sentiments, the minister's counsel Vishal Jain said.</p>.EC issues notification for Rajasthan assembly bypolls.<p>The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Ramganjmandi acquitted Dilawar and the other accused, the counsel said.</p>.<p>"The honourable court has distinguished between truth and falsehood. I have not perpetrated any crime. I will be able to share further details only on the basis of the court documents; presently, I can only state that the court has acquitted me," the BJP leader, who was present in the court as the verdict was pronounced, told reporters later.</p>.<p>Dilawar was an MLA when the complaint was filed and the case was transferred to the CB-CID for investigation, Jain said.</p>.<p>The police submitted a charge sheet in the ACJM court on January 24, 2022, leading to the first hearing in the case on February 15, 2022, he said.</p>.<p>The final hearing was held on Friday when statements from both parties were recorded and the court had reserved the verdict, which was pronounced on Saturday.</p>