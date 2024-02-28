Rajasthan minority commission seeks Ajmer DC's report over right wing leader's remarks

Jaipur: Rajasthan State Minority Commission on Tuesday asked Ajmer's district collector to submit a report in seven days over 'objectionable remarks' made by a leader of a right wing group against Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti of Ajmer Dargah.
President of Hindu Shakti Dal Simran Gupta had allegedly said that Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti was a 'rapist and terrorist' and the 'Jannati Darwaza' of the Dargah was actually built after demolishing an ancient Shiv Temple.
A delegation from Ajmer Dargah on Tuesday met Rajasthan State Minority Commission chairman Rafeeq Khan, who later met the state's DGP U R Sahoo to urge him to take action in the matter.
(Published 28 February 2024, 03:26 IST)