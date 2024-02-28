JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan minority commission seeks Ajmer DC's report over right wing leader's remarks

President of Hindu Shakti Dal Simran Gupta had allegedly said that Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti was a 'rapist and terrorist' and the 'Jannati Darwaza' of the Dargah was actually built after demolishing an ancient Shiv Temple.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 03:26 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: Rajasthan State Minority Commission on Tuesday asked Ajmer's district collector to submit a report in seven days over 'objectionable remarks' made by a leader of a right wing group against Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti of Ajmer Dargah.

President of Hindu Shakti Dal Simran Gupta had allegedly said that Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti was a 'rapist and terrorist' and the 'Jannati Darwaza' of the Dargah was actually built after demolishing an ancient Shiv Temple.

A delegation from Ajmer Dargah on Tuesday met Rajasthan State Minority Commission chairman Rafeeq Khan, who later met the state's DGP U R Sahoo to urge him to take action in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 February 2024, 03:26 IST)
India NewsRajasthanminorityAjmer dargah

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT