Rajasthan Police arrest man caught in ISI honey trap for sharing strategic information

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have arrested a man for allegedly sharing strategic information after he was caught in the honey trap of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, police said on Sunday.

Additional DGP (Intelligence) S Sengathir said that during the continuous monitoring of the activities of ISI, it came to light Narendra Kumar, a resident of Anandgarh Khajuwala located near the India-Pakistan International Border in Bikaner, had contacted Pakistani intelligence agency through social media and was in constant touch with two female handlers and was sharing strategic information.

Sengathir said that during the interrogation Narendra Kumar said that about two years ago, he came in contact with an account running in the name of 'Poonam Bajwa' on Facebook. Describing herself as a resident of Bhatinda, Poonam claimed she was working as a data entry operator in the BSF.