Bihar's highest ever voter turnout victory of democracy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Bihar recorded the highest-ever voter turnout of nearly 65 per cent, provisionally, at the close of polling in 121 seats in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 01:39 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 01:39 IST
