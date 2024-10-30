Home
india

Rajasthan teacher suspended for giving random marks to Class 10 students without checking papers

The examiner did not evaluate the answer sheets of science in the Secondary Examination 2024 and gave marks only in total, which is a serious negligence, the education department said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 20:16 IST

Comments
Published 29 October 2024, 20:16 IST
