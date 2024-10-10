Police seize drugs worth Rs 7 crore in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh; 1 arrested

<p>Jaipur: A young man was arrested in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Wednesday after nearly 3.5 kilograms of MDMA estimated to be worth around Rs 7 crore was seized from his car, police said.</p>.<p>Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi said the seizure was made on the Chittorgarh-Neemuch highway.</p>.<p>He said police personnel were checking vehicles on the highway when they spotted a car that aroused suspicion and signalled it to stop.</p>.Drug case: Police to expand probe to Malayalam actors.<p>Instead of stopping, the car accelerated and tried to escape but was intercepted, Joshi added.</p>.<p>He said police searched the vehicle and found 3.42 kgs of MDMA filled in two bags hidden under the driver's seat.</p>.<p>The narcotic drug was seized and driver Roshan Lal Vishnoi was arrested. A case has been registered at the Sadar Nimbahera police station and further investigation is being done, the officer added.</p>