Police seize drugs worth Rs 7 crore in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh; 1 arrested

Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi said the seizure was made on the Chittorgarh-Neemuch highway police personnel were checking vehicles.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:48 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 03:48 IST
