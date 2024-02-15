Students across Rajasthan perform Surya Namaskar, state minister tells opposers to 'not look at Sun, go into dark dungeons'

While speaking at a function of the Golden Jubilee celebration of Rajasthan Rajya Patya Pustak Mandal on Wednesday, Dilawar had hit out at those who opposed the surya namaskar sessions in schools. He said those who are so opposed to the Sun, should not look at the Sun, go inside dark dungeons and never come out. He said he has only requested that all schools both government and public should make students participate in surya namaskar sessions for their physical and mental well-being. But government schools should compulsorily follow the government directives and participate in the yoga sessions.

He also warned teachers of disappearing from school during school hours for puja rituals for Hanumanji, Balaji, Bhairon ji and also for Namaz. He said if one wants to worship and perform rituals, then one should do it at their homes, taking time off from school. He said he wasn’t against religious rituals but teachers should not take off during duty hours for these activities. The government is soon going to come out with a directive on this issue.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan High Court dismissed the petition filed by Rajasthan Muslim Forum, which is an umbrella body representing various organisations like Jamaat e Islami Rajasthan, Milli Council Rajasthan, Jamiat-E-Ulema Rajasthan and Mansoori Samaj Rajasthan , challenging the surya namaskar in government schools, saying it is against their religion as Islam considers Allah as the only God, and that Allah is creator of the Sun. It is clearly stated in the Quran that one should not worship the Sun or the moon. And thus no Muslim can perform surya namaskar, worshipping the sun at any cost. The High Court dismissed the petition, saying that Rajasthan Muslim Forum is not a registered organisation.

However, the High Court is set to hear another petition filed by Kashif Zuberi, state general secretary, AIMIM on the same issue on Feb 20.

Muslim Forum’s Naeem Rabbani told Deccan Herald that on June 29, 2015, a double bench of Rajasthan High Court had made the practice of surya namaskar optional on a petition filed against the mandatory practice of it in schools.”Thereafter the director of secondary education, Bikaner, had made it clear that suryanamaskar is optional and the order holds till date.We are waiting for the decision on the petition on Feb 20 and if the the government makes it compulsory, we are going to plan on the next step soon.”