Students across Rajasthan perform Surya Namaskar, state minister tells opposers to 'not look at Sun, go into dark dungeons'

Jaipur: Thousands of students performed collective surya namaskar in Rajasthan today on the occasion of Surya Saptami amidst a brewing row wherein many Muslim organisations have opposed the move, claiming it goes against their religious tenets.
Students in a school in Pokhran, Jaisalmer reportedly boycotted the surya namaskar session. Reports say no student was present at the Nai Mangolai School today. The school has around 221 students and none of them attended school today. Pokhran, a Muslim dominated area, now has Mahant Pratap Puri as their legislator from BJP, who defeated Congress’s Saleh Mohammad, an influential leader in the region.
Participating in the main function held at Jaipur’s Chauhan stadium, state education minister Madan Dilawar urged all to perform surya namaskar as Sun provides us with all energy and vitality. He said it would be very difficult to do anything without the Sun, hence it becomes our duty to worship Sun god. He talked about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made yoga a talking point the world over and now June 21 is celebrated as the World Yoga Day. He emphasised that more than 100 countries have adopted yoga as a way of life. He also emphasised that performing surya namaskar enhances overall fitness of the body beginning from hair to nails and it increases stamina and strength and keeps away ailments.
There are plans to make surya namaskar a regular feature of morning assembly in schools, says a government press release.
While speaking at a function of the Golden Jubilee celebration of Rajasthan Rajya Patya Pustak Mandal on Wednesday, Dilawar had hit out at those who opposed the surya namaskar sessions in schools. He said those who are so opposed to the Sun, should not look at the Sun, go inside dark dungeons and never come out. He said he has only requested that all schools both government and public should make students participate in surya namaskar sessions for their physical and mental well-being. But government schools should compulsorily follow the government directives and participate in the yoga sessions.
He also warned teachers of disappearing from school during school hours for puja rituals for Hanumanji, Balaji, Bhairon ji and also for Namaz. He said if one wants to worship and perform rituals, then one should do it at their homes, taking time off from school. He said he wasn’t against religious rituals but teachers should not take off during duty hours for these activities. The government is soon going to come out with a directive on this issue.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan High Court dismissed the petition filed by Rajasthan Muslim Forum, which is an umbrella body representing various organisations like Jamaat e Islami Rajasthan, Milli Council Rajasthan, Jamiat-E-Ulema Rajasthan and Mansoori Samaj Rajasthan , challenging the surya namaskar in government schools, saying it is against their religion as Islam considers Allah as the only God, and that Allah is creator of the Sun. It is clearly stated in the Quran that one should not worship the Sun or the moon. And thus no Muslim can perform surya namaskar, worshipping the sun at any cost. The High Court dismissed the petition, saying that Rajasthan Muslim Forum is not a registered organisation.
However, the High Court is set to hear another petition filed by Kashif Zuberi, state general secretary, AIMIM on the same issue on Feb 20.
Muslim Forum’s Naeem Rabbani told Deccan Herald that on June 29, 2015, a double bench of Rajasthan High Court had made the practice of surya namaskar optional on a petition filed against the mandatory practice of it in schools.”Thereafter the director of secondary education, Bikaner, had made it clear that suryanamaskar is optional and the order holds till date.We are waiting for the decision on the petition on Feb 20 and if the the government makes it compulsory, we are going to plan on the next step soon.”