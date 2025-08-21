Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Suspected dinosaur-era fossils found during pond excavation in Jaisalmer; GSI probe ordered

The unusual find has sparked speculation that the site could provide new evidence of the region's prehistoric past.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 10:15 IST
India NewsRajasthandinosaurTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us