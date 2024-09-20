Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Three BSF trainees injured during practice in Pokhran field firing range

All three injured jawans were immediately admitted to the hospital in Pokharan in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 14:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jaisalmer: Three Border Security Force (BSF) trainees were injured in an accidental mortar bomb blast in Pokhran field firing range during a practice session on Friday, sources said.

All three injured jawans were immediately admitted to the hospital in Pokharan in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The hospital administration said the injured jawans are under treatment and their condition is being monitored.

According to BSF sources, all three jawans were trainees and the accident happened during a regular practice session.

BSF officials have ordered an investigation into the matter to know the reason behind the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2024, 14:54 IST
India NewsRajasthanblastBSFPokhraninjured soldier

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT