Three killed as wall collapses in heavy rains in Jodhpur

Jaipur: At least three people were killed in a wall collapse as heavy rains lashed Jodhpur, turning it into a flood-like situation.
The incident occurred around 4 am on Monday morning in Boranara locality as a factory wall collapsed after continuous rains. At least 13 labourers got buried under the debris but most were rescued except the unfortunate three.
The labourers were sleeping in temporary tin sheds near the factory and were sleeping at the time the incident occurred. Out of the three, two were women identified as Manju Devi and Sunita, while the other person was identified as Nandu.
Nandu and Manju Devi hailed from Pratapgarh district while Sunita hailed from Kota district. After they shouted for help, at least nine were rescued but three of them could not be saved. Other labourers are injured grievously and are being treated in hospitals.
Police officials from the Boranara police station said due to heavy rains, the wall of the New Mahalaxmi factory collapsed, burying the sleeping labourers under the debris.
Heavy rains are lashing parts of parts of Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Tonk, Bundi, Pali, Balotra, Barmer. Schools in most of these places have been closed as a precautionary measure. Ajmer has declared two days (August 5 and 6) holiday for schools.
In another incident, a youth died after he was drowned in Gotawar dam in Balesar in Jodhpur on Sunday.
In Jaipur, showers started from midnight and continued till late in the morning.
Published 05 August 2024, 07:37 IST