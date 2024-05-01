JOIN US
Homeindiarajasthan

Three undertrial prisoners attack jailor in Bikaner Central Jail

While the Jailor Suryanarayan Soni was on patrol, the three prisoners attacked him over some issue. Following this, other prisoners and prison guards intervened, the SHO said.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 08:42 IST

Jaipur: Three undertrial prisoners allegedly attacked a jailor in the Bikaner Central Jail, police said on Wednesday. Bichhwal SHO Naresh Kumar Nirwan said the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the prisoners— Mohammad Sameer, Afrid  Khan and Saleh Mohammad, returned from jail hospital.

While the Jailor Suryanarayan Soni was on patrol, the three prisoners attacked him over some issue. Following this, other prisoners and prison guards intervened, the SHO said.

“The jail administration has registered a case against the three under trial prisoners. Further investigation is underway,' he said.

(Published 01 May 2024, 08:42 IST)
India NewsjailRajasthanPrisonBikaner

