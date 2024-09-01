Toddler refuses to leave kidnapper after 14-months of captivity: Report

It was an emotional moment in Jaipur when a two-year-old child was reunited with his parents after he was abducted 14 months ago. There were tears and hugs as the police handed over the kid to his parents.
However, there was a twist in the tale as the child began crying unconsolably and hugged, not his parents, but his kidnapper when the cops went to arrest him. Yes, you read it right.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Jaipur police managed to solve the abduction case of the child and arrested the accused Tanuj Chahar from Aligarh on August 27. The child was abducted from outside his house on June 14, 2023, when he was just 11-months-old. Since then, he and 33-year-old Tanuj were living together.
When police went to arrest Chahar, the kid was unwilling to leave him. He clung on to him, started crying and refused to go his biological mother. Seeing the kid protest so vehemently to stay with him, the kidnapper was also moved to tears.
A video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media. In the video, a police officer can be seen taking the kid forcibly away from the abductor as he wipes tears off his eyes.
According to reports, Chahar is a relative of the kid's mother and was living disguised as a monk near the Yamuna River in Vrindavan along with the child. Chahar is a suspended head constable of Uttar Pradesh police.
As per some media publications, the accused has claimed that he is the real father of the child and has also asked for a DNA test. It remains to be seen whether the police further investigate the matter or not.
Published 01 September 2024, 10:06 IST