Two killed, 20 students injured as school bus rams into truck in Rajasthan's Pali

The bus crashed into the rear of the truck. On receiving the information, police and administrative officials reached the spot, removed the bodies and rushed the injured to hospital.

They later shifted the damaged vehicles to the roadside and resumed the traffic movement.

Prakash (60) and Vipul Bhai (25) travelling in the bus died in the accident, while 20 schoolchildren got injured, Sumerpur Station House Officer (SHO) Laxman Singh said.

Eleven injured children were taken to Shivganj Hospital, while nine others who were seriously injured were referred to Sirohi, the SHO said.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted once the family members arrive here.

Chief Minister Sharma and BJP state president Joshi expressed grief over the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed the officials to provide treatment to the injured with best facilities.

"The news of the school bus travelling from Gujarat to Rajasthan crashing in Sumerpur police station area of Pali district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching," the chief minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He further wrote, "My condolences are with the bereaved family. It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured. Instructions have been given to the local administrative authorities to provide treatment to the injured with the best facilities."

State BJP president Joshi wrote on X, "It is sad that a bus coming from Gujarat on a school tour to Rajasthan met with an accident in Sumerpur police station area. While paying tribute to those killed in the accident, I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Sirohi and Pali administration should immediately help the injured as much as possible and provide them medical facilities."