Watch | Driverless burning car speeds through busy road in self-driving mode in Jaipur

<p>Jaipur: A moving car caught fire on an elevated road here on Saturday, triggering panic among commuters who tried to dodge it, according to officials.</p><p>The car's handbrake failed after it caught fire and it started moving down the road, hitting a motorcyclist on the way, fire officials said.</p><p>The car driver, Jitendra Jangid, told reporters that he stopped his car on the elevated road in the Sodala area and noticed smoke emanating from its bonnet.</p><p>He said he stepped out of the car and it started moving down the road as its handbrake failed.</p><p>The ablaze car hit a motorcyclist while other commuters tried to dodge it, the officials said.</p><p>After receiving information about the incident, a team of firefighters from the 22 Godam area was pressed into service and the blaze was put out. The car was gutted, Fire Officer Dinesh Kumar said.</p><p>There was no loss of life in the incident, he said.</p>