Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Woman found dead in her apartment in Jaipur, police suspect murder

Gupta worked as a teacher and lived with a partner in the apartment, the officer said, adding that her partner is absconding after the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 14:02 IST
CrimeRajasthanmurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us