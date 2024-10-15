Woman found dead in her apartment in Jaipur, police suspect murder

<p>Jaipur: A 38-year-old woman was found dead in the bathroom of her apartment here, raising suspicion of murder, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to police, the woman's family members had informed that Arti Gupta (38) was not picking up phone calls from the last two days.</p>.<p>This prompted a police team to reach the apartment in Bindayka area where they found her dead, a police official said.</p>.<p>Gupta worked as a teacher and lived with a partner in the apartment, the officer said, adding that her partner is absconding after the incident.</p>.<p>Forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot and the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem on Tuesday, the police said.</p>.<p>Further investigation in the matter is underway, they added.</p>