Woman gangraped at Jaipur hotel on pretext of job

According to police, the victim accused Rinku Meena and Vinod of serving her a drink laced with intoxicants before gangraping her.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:53 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 10:53 IST
