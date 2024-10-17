Woman gangraped at Jaipur hotel on pretext of job

<p>Jaipur: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped at a hotel on the pretext of offering her a job in Jaipur, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to police, the victim accused Rinku Meena and Vinod of serving her a drink laced with intoxicants before gangraping her.</p>.Senior police officer visits spot where body of ‘raped’ woman found in West Bengal.<p>The accused promised to offer her a job as a receptionist at a hotel but later blackmailed her by threatening to make her objectionable videos which they possessed viral, Ramnagariya police station SHO Arun Kumar said.</p>.<p>Fed up with continuous torture, the victim filed a case of gangrape against the duo at the Ramnagariya police station, the SHO added.</p>