Rajinikanth undergoes non-surgical procedure; condition stable

<p>Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday underwent a successful “non-surgical procedure” to treat the swelling in his aorta, the first and largest artery in a human body, after he was rushed to a private hospital late Monday night. </p><p>Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Chennai on September 30 following which doctors detected swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta). He was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method on Tuesday morning, and his condition is stable. </p><p>Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). “We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days,” Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director, Medical Services, said in a statement. </p>. <p>The elective procedure was done by the team headed by Dr Satish and two other senior doctors. The actor’s hospitalisation comes just a week before his latest flick <em>Vettaiyan</em> hits theatres across the globe on October 10. </p><p>Rajinikanth, who underwent a renal transplant in 2016 and had confined himself to his Poes Garden residence in Chennai for about eight months during the Covid-19 pandemic, was hospitalised for a couple of days in 2020 after fluctuations were noticed in his blood pressure. </p><p>The actor had cited his “poor health” to not enter politics to contest the 2021 elections as was announced. </p>