Rajya Sabha Polls: 10 key facts about the high-octane battle

The high octane Rajya Sabha elections are under way with significant political maneuvers and strategic candidacies occurring in order to ensure victory and gain a seat in the Upper House.

Amidst heightened tensions and speculation of cross-voting, the polling began around 9 am on Tuesday. Counting will commence from 5 pm while results are likely to be announced on Tuesday night.

Here's a look at 10 keys facts to help you understand the current leg of Rajya Sabha elections: