Rajya Sabha Polls: BJD to support BJP's Ashwini Vaishnaw in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD in Odisha on Wednesday announced that it will support BJP's Ashwini Vaishnaw in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

Earlier in the day, the candidature of Union minister Vaishnaw was announced by the BJP.

Soon after the development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a statement said, the BJD supports Vaishnaw's candidature for the "larger interest of the state's railways and telecom development".

"The Biju Janata Dal will support the candidature of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister for railways, communication and information and technology, for the larger interest of state's railways and telecom development in the ensuing election to Rajya Sabha-2024," Patnaik said in the statement.

Vaishnaw was elected to the Upper House of Parliament with the BJD's support in 2019.