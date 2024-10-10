Ratan Tata's awards and achievements over the years

The Padma Bhushan, nation's third highest civilian award was conferred on Ratan Tata in 2000
Ratan Tata earned an honorary doctor of business administration in 200, given to him by Ohio State University
In 2004, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) bestowed the Medal of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay on Ratan Tata
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace bestowed on the Industrialist the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2007
The Padma Vibhushan- nation's second highest civilian honour was bestowed on Ratan Tata in 2007
In 2008, he was conferred with honorary degree of doctor of law by the University of Cambridge
In 2008, two Indian Institute of Technology—Bombay and Khargpur bestowed upon him an honorary degree of doctor of science.
The government of Singapore awarded him with an Honorary Citizen Award in 2008
The Institution of Engineering and Technology awarded him with an Honorary Fellowship in 2008
Indian Affairs India Leadership Conclave conferred upon him Inspired Leadership Award
Carnegie Mellon University awarded an Honorary Doctor of Business Practice to Ratan Tata in 2013
In 2013, Ratan Tata received an Honorary Doctor of Business by the Singapore Management University
The Baroda Management Association awarded Ratan Tata with Sayaji Ratna Award in 2014
Queen Elizabeth II bestowed an Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire upon Ratan Tata in 2014
The York University, Canada awarded Ratan Tata with the Honorary Doctor of Laws in 2014
Baroda Management Association, Honoris Causa, HEC Paris conferred the Sayaji Ratna Award upon Ratan Tata in 2015.
The Commander of the Legion of Honour was bestowed upon Ratan Tata by the Government of France
Ratan Tata received an Honorary Doctorate by the Swansea University in 2018
The Government of Assam bestowed the Assam Baibhav upon Ratan Tata in 2021.
In 2022, HSNC University conferred the Honorary Doctorate of Literature upon Ratan Tata in 2022
He received the Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia by King Charles III in 2023
The Government of Maharashtra awarded Ratan Tata with Udyog Ratna in 2023