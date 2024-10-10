Home
Ratan Tata's awards and achievements over the years

Tributes poured in from around the world with many remembering him for his kindness and generosity and his achievements in business and philanthropy.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 11:36 IST

2000: Padma Bhushan

The Padma Bhushan, nation's third highest civilian award was conferred on Ratan Tata in 2000

2001: Honorary Doctor of Business Administration

Ratan Tata earned an honorary doctor of business administration in 200, given to him by Ohio State University

2004- Medal of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay

In 2004, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) bestowed the Medal of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay on Ratan Tata

2007: Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace bestowed on the Industrialist the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2007

2008: Padma Vibhushan

The Padma Vibhushan- nation's second highest civilian honour was bestowed on Ratan Tata in 2007

2008: Honorary Doctor of Law

In 2008, he was conferred with honorary degree of doctor of law by the University of Cambridge

2008: Honorary Doctor of Science

In 2008, two Indian Institute of Technology—Bombay and Khargpur bestowed upon him an honorary degree of doctor of science.

2008: Honorary Citizen Award

The government of Singapore awarded him with an Honorary Citizen Award in 2008

2008: Honorary Fellowship

The Institution of Engineering and Technology awarded him with an Honorary Fellowship in 2008

2008: Inspired Leadership Award

Indian Affairs India Leadership Conclave conferred upon him Inspired Leadership Award

2013: Honorary Doctor of Business Practice

Carnegie Mellon University awarded an Honorary Doctor of Business Practice to Ratan Tata in 2013

2013: Honorary Doctor of Business

In 2013, Ratan Tata received an Honorary Doctor of Business by the Singapore Management University

2014: Sayaji Ratna Award

The Baroda Management Association awarded Ratan Tata with Sayaji Ratna Award in 2014

2014: Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed an Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire upon Ratan Tata in 2014

2014: Honorary Doctor of Laws

The York University, Canada awarded Ratan Tata with the Honorary Doctor of Laws in 2014

2015: Sayaji Ratna Award

Baroda Management Association, Honoris Causa, HEC Paris conferred the Sayaji Ratna Award upon Ratan Tata in 2015.

2016: Commander of the Legion of Honour

The Commander of the Legion of Honour was bestowed upon Ratan Tata by the Government of France

2018: Honorary Doctorate

Ratan Tata received an Honorary Doctorate by the Swansea University in 2018

2021: Assam Baibhav

The Government of Assam bestowed the Assam Baibhav upon Ratan Tata in 2021.

2022: Honorary Doctorate of Literature

In 2022, HSNC University conferred the Honorary Doctorate of Literature upon Ratan Tata in 2022

2023: Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia

He received the Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia by King Charles III in 2023

2023: Udyog Ratna

The Government of Maharashtra awarded Ratan Tata with Udyog Ratna in 2023

Published 10 October 2024, 11:36 IST
