Ratan Tata’s love for dogs transcended his persona, strays welcomed in Tata offices: Raj Thackeray

In a post on X, Thackeray said Tata was to be felicitated at the Buckingham Palace in the UK for his unmatched philanthropy. However, at the very last moment, his pet dog took ill. Tata immediately called up the then Prince Charles and conveyed his regrets as he couldn’t leave his ailing dog alone.