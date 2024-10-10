Home
Ratan Tata’s love for dogs transcended his persona, strays welcomed in Tata offices: Raj Thackeray

In a post on X, Thackeray said Tata was to be felicitated at the Buckingham Palace in the UK for his unmatched philanthropy. However, at the very last moment, his pet dog took ill. Tata immediately called up the then Prince Charles and conveyed his regrets as he couldn’t leave his ailing dog alone.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 10:00 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 10:00 IST
