Ratan Tata’s love for dogs transcended his persona, strays welcomed in Tata offices: Raj Thackeray
In a post on X, Thackeray said Tata was to be felicitated at the Buckingham Palace in the UK for his unmatched philanthropy. However, at the very last moment, his pet dog took ill. Tata immediately called up the then Prince Charles and conveyed his regrets as he couldn’t leave his ailing dog alone.
Ratan Tata passes sway. Under his leadership, a 150 year old business group truly marked its way in to the 21st century and ‘Tata’ -the brand’ resonated its legacy to the world. The Tata Group foundation lies firm on neutrality and an all-inclusive culture that being the hallmark… pic.twitter.com/a409X04G5v