Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, wife shares membership card

Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his wife Rivaba Jadeja announced on Thursday.

In a post on X, Rivaba shared photos of Ravindra Jadeja's card as a BJP member, along with her own.

The post mentioned the BJP's 'sadasyata abhiyan', or membership drive, which began on September 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also renewed his membership of the party under the drive the same day.