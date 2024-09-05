Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, wife shares membership card

Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his wife Rivaba Jadeja announced on Thursday.
In a post on X, Rivaba shared photos of Ravindra Jadeja's card as a BJP member, along with her own.
The post mentioned the BJP's 'sadasyata abhiyan', or membership drive, which began on September 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also renewed his membership of the party under the drive the same day.
In June this year, the Indian all-rounder had announced his retirement from T20 internationals, a day after he lifted the World Cup in Barbados.
The left-hander followed skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quitting the shortest format soon after the seven-run win over South Africa in a thrilling World Cup final.
Jadeja, 35, played 74 T20 matches for India. He took 54 wickets with his left-arm spin and scored 515 runs as a lower middle-order batsman since his debut in 2009.
