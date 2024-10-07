Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

RBI, Maldives Monetary Authority enter into currency swap pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu also launched Rupay card in the Maldives, inaugurated a new runway at the Hanimadhoo International airport.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 14:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 14:56 IST
India NewsMaldivesRBI

Follow us on :

Follow Us