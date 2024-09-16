Real terrorists who belong in jail: Congress slams leaders making 'controversial' remarks against Rahul

"Who is Rahul Gandhi, he is a five-term elected MP, he is the leader of Opposition in India's democracy. How can such statements replete with violence be tolerated? "Why must I not say that if the members of the BJP and their alliance partners are resorting to these violent statements, this is happening at the behest of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, this has your complete political patronage," Shrinate said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.