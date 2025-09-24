Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Real world moving faster than politics': Experts reject Trump's dismissal of climate change

Trump's UNGA speech doubled down on his rejection of climate science, attacked the United Nations and criticised European green policies as damaging to growth.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 10:49 IST
India NewsWorld newsDonald TrumpUNGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us