<p>Eternal CEO <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=deepinder%20goyal">Deepinder Goyal</a> was slammed by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known online as The Liver Doc for his theory on why humans age and how to slow it down. </p><p>In a series of posts on X, Goyal spoke about the possible connection between gravity and ageing. However, Dr Phillips was quick to provide scientific evidence proving the claim wrong. </p><p><strong>Deepinder Goyal's claim</strong></p><p>On November 15, the Eternal CEO had shared what he termed as the "Gravity Aging Hypothesis." </p><p>He claimed that gravity reduces blood flow to the brain over time, which may cause the brain to age faster.</p><p>He added that he was sharing the theory not as the CEO of Eternal, the parent company of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=zomato"> Zomato</a>, Blinkit and Hyperpure, but as a curious person.</p><p>"I'm not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread," he wrote on X.</p><p>His company, Continue Research, works on ageing and longevity projects, which led many to wonder if something more was behind the post.</p><p><strong>Liver Doc slams the theory </strong></p><p>Dr Phillips had a strongly worded response to Goyal, rubbishing the theory. According to the doctor, ageing happens because of DNA damage, body stress, inflammation and other health changes, not gravity.</p><p>He suggested that Goyal might be getting ready to sell something based on this idea. </p><p>"He's definitely sharing this as the CEO of Eternal because they are planning to build some sort of 'device'… and sell it to gullible people who want to live forever," he claimed.</p><p>On a lighter note, he said the best way to live longer is to stop ordering food through Zomato and cook at home instead.</p>