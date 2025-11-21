Menu
Remarkable expansion across all pillars of India-Australia cooperation: EAM S Jaishankar

Jaishankar's remarks assume significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Johannesburg from November 21 to 23 to attend the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by South Africa.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 18:33 IST
