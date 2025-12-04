Menu
Remarks against Army: SC extends stay on trial court proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi, had told the apex court that it would be an unfortunate situation if the Leader of Opposition cannot raise issues.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 07:30 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 07:30 IST
