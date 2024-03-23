Renewable energy giant Greenko purchased bonds worth Rs 117 cr through 44 companies: Report

The electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) suggests that renewable energy giant Greenko, headquartered in Hyderabad, purchased bonds worth Rs 35 crore through 11 group companies, all bearing 'Greenko' in their registered names.

An examination by The Indian Express of the data, combined with bond purchase details from corporate filings, revealed that Greenko acquired electoral bonds through at least 44 companies, representing the highest number among any group.

Collectively, Greenko group companies spent Rs 117 crore on electoral bond purchases, surpassing the involvement of entities and related parties used by other major corporates, the publication reported.

Furthermore, in addition to the 44 Greenko group companies, three out of four directors of another entity, Ace Urban Developers, have ties to various Greenko group firms. According to the report, Ace Urban Developers purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 10 crore.