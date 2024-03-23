Renewable energy giant Greenko purchased bonds worth Rs 117 cr through 44 companies: Report

Out of the bonds worth Rs 117 crore purchased by Greenko, bonds worth Rs 55 crore were redeemed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Rs 49 crore by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Rs 13 crore by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The reasons behind Greenko's purchase of bonds through numerous different corporations remain uncertain. Despite inquiries sent by the publication, Greenko has not provided any response to these questions.
According to the publication, among the other firms affiliated with the Hyderabad-headquartered company, Sneha Kinetic Power Projects emerged as the largest purchaser of electoral bonds, acquiring bonds worth a total of Rs 10 crore.
Following closely behind, Greenko Energy Projects procured bonds worth Rs 8 crore, while Skeiron Renewable Energy Amidyala purchased bonds worth Rs 7 crore.
Additionally, Achintya Solar Power, Greenko Rayala Wind Power, Greenko Anantapur Wind Power, and Greenko MP01 IREP each procured bonds worth Rs 5 crore. The remaining companies within the group acquired electoral bonds ranging from Rs 1 to 4 crore.
According to The Indian Express, among the other major corporate purchasers of electoral bonds who utilised multiple group companies were:
- The Aditya Birla group, which bought over Rs 565 crore worth of bonds through 10 companies.
- Real estate conglomerate K Raheja Corp group, which acquired over Rs 80 crore worth of bonds through 10 companies.
- Pharmaceutical giant Hetero, which invested over Rs 140 crore through 9 companies.
- The NSL group based in Hyderabad, which purchased over Rs 50 crore worth of bonds through 8 companies.
- The Prestige group, a real estate developer headquartered in Bengaluru, which obtained around Rs 50 crore worth of bonds through 8 companies.