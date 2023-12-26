Renewable energy investments to surge 83 % to $16.5 billion in 2024

In an interview to PTI, Singh said, 'India is likely to witness 25 GW of renewable energy capacity addition entailing an investment of Rs 1,37,500 crore (about $16.5 billion) in 2024 calendar year, which would be higher than 13.5 GW with an investment of Rs 74,250 crore (nearly USD 9 billion) seen in 2023.'

Apart from solar and wind energy, India has increased its focus on green hydrogen in a big way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, mainly diesel, which is required for long haul vehicles.