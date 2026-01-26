<p>The new rocket launcher system 'Suryastra', newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels will be among the new additions to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/republic-day">Republic Day</a> parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday. </p><p>The dominant theme of this year's parade is 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.</p><p>The defence assets that will be showcased during the parade will include BrahMos, Akash missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, Dhanush artillery gun, Shaktiban and a static display of some drones.</p><p>About 6,000 defence personnel will be part of the parade.</p><p>Marking a first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen in battle gear, and key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied with personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".</p>.77th Republic Day 2026 Updates | 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' on display; parade to begin at 10.30 am.<p>The 61 Cavalry, known for its imposing presence as its members wear ceremonial uniform and a striking headgear, has traditionally been the leading contingent of the armed forces in the ceremonial parade.</p> <p><strong>Shaktiban Regiment</strong></p><p>The parade will also see the debut of the Shaktiban Regiment, which has been set up in the artillery. The newly raised regiment will be equipped with a drone, counter-drone and loiter munition.</p><p>The 77th Republic Day Parade will also see many other firsts.</p><p>A mixed scouts contingent seen in their heavy thermal gear will be part of the parade for the first time.</p><p>Bhairav light commando battalion had also made its Army Day Parade debut on January 15 in Jaipur. The battalion was raised around 2025.</p><p>Bhairav Battalion has been introduced to "bridge the gap" between the infantry and special forces.</p><p>Eighteen marching contingents and 13 bands will take part in the parade that will last around 90 minutes.</p><p>An animal contingent comprising Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels and dogs will also be part of the parade.</p> <p><strong>Military might and cultural heritage</strong></p><p>India will showcase its military might and cultural heritage in the ceremonial event that will last about 90 minutes.</p><p>Akash weapon system and MRSAM system are being fielded in this year's parade. Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS 'Suryastra', which can carry out surface-to-surface strikes up to 300 km, is being showcased for the first time in the parade, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported quoting Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area.</p>.Republic Day 2026 | Under Vande Mataram theme, parade to showcase how battle unfolds .<p>An animal contingent comprising Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, raptors (kites) and Army dogs will also take part in this year's parade.</p><p>Captain Harshita Raghav, who will lead the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) contingent, said the contingent will include two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors and a few Army dogs.</p><p>"These animals are soldiers of the Indian Army only. In fact, they are the silent warriors, making them operationally ready, and understanding the requirements of operations from these animals are two very important aspects. They are true force multipliers of the Indian Army," she said.</p><p>In a new format introduced this year, key Army assets, including indigenous platforms, accompanied by personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".</p><p>This means they will move down the ceremonial boulevard in a formation as they would in any battle scenario, starting with reconnaissance, followed by other military units such as logistics and personnel accompanying these platforms, who will be seen wearing battle gear, the <em>PTI</em> report said. </p><p>The aerial component will also be shown in a "battle array formation".</p><p>The flypast at the ceremonial event, to be held in two parts, will showcase 29 aircraft in all, including Rafale, Su-30, P8I, MiG-29, Apache, LCH (Light Combat Helicopter), ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter), Mi-17 helicopters in different formations and transport aircraft C-130 and C-295.</p><p>President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, will be the chief guests at the parade.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>