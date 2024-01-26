Republic Day parade 2024: Main attractions of platinum celebrations

Here are some of the main attractions of the grand celebrations themed 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka':

* Aavaahan: After the tricolour was unfurled followed by the national anthem, a band of 112 women artists skilfully played folk and tribal percussion instruments sourced from different corners of the country in a historic first. The enchanting performance symbolised the strength and prowess of women.