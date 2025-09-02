<p>New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna river rose to 205.80 metres at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>'s Old Railway Bridge Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said.</p><p>The rise poses a threat of flood in low lying areas of the city.</p><p>On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> said that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation.</p><p>According to officials, the river was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 metres -- well above the danger mark 205.33 metres -- at 6 am.</p><p>It received a discharge of 1.76 lakh cusecs from Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusec from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 from Okhla Barrage, they said.</p>.Many parts of Haryana lashed by rains, more showers predicted; state on alert.<p>The level rose further to 205.80 metres at 8 am with the inordinate discharges from the three barrages.</p><p>With the record release of water from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a>, in Delhi, authorities are on high alert.</p><p>People living in the Yamuna floodplains have been advised to relocate.</p><p>The water level in the Yamuna is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by the evening.</p>