Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

According to officials, the river was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 metres -- well above the danger mark 205.33 metres -- at 6 am.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 04:39 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 04:39 IST
